Battle for Ludhiana West: Constitution vs. Dictatorship?

In Ludhiana, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu accused the AAP of posing a 'greatest threat' to the Constitution during a campaign event. He criticized their leadership style as dictatorial, claiming AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann lack accountability.

Ashu, targeting the bypoll for Ludhiana West, narrated his personal ordeal of political victimization. He detailed how constitutional rights saved him after being imprisoned under a 'false' case, stressing the importance of safeguarding the Constitution.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat, previously held by late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, is set for a bypoll on June 19, with Congress intensifying its 'Save Constitution' campaign, challenging the AAP's grip in Punjab.