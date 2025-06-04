Left Menu

Battle for Ludhiana West: Constitution vs. Dictatorship?

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress candidate for Ludhiana West bypoll, accuses the AAP of threatening the Indian Constitution by acting like dictators. He credits constitutional rights for his release from false imprisonment and predicts AAP's downfall due to public accountability and grassroots activism in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:30 IST
Battle for Ludhiana West: Constitution vs. Dictatorship?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ludhiana, Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu accused the AAP of posing a 'greatest threat' to the Constitution during a campaign event. He criticized their leadership style as dictatorial, claiming AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann lack accountability.

Ashu, targeting the bypoll for Ludhiana West, narrated his personal ordeal of political victimization. He detailed how constitutional rights saved him after being imprisoned under a 'false' case, stressing the importance of safeguarding the Constitution.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat, previously held by late AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, is set for a bypoll on June 19, with Congress intensifying its 'Save Constitution' campaign, challenging the AAP's grip in Punjab.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025