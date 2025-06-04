Conspiracy or Tragedy? Unveiling the Truth Behind Hathras Stampede

A court in Hathras district heard arguments on the July 2024 stampede at a satsang led by preacher Surajpal, which resulted in 121 fatalities. The court has set June 13 for the next hearing.

Supreme Court lawyer AP Singh, representing the accused organizers, labelled the incident a 'conspiracy'. Singh announced plans to file a petition exposing a deliberate chaos instigation, allegedly involving toxic substances.

The defense claims evidence shows outsiders orchestrated the stampede for political purposes, aiming to discredit Bhole Baba. Dev Prakash Madhukar, the event's main organizer, asserts the charges are baseless and designed to malign their humanitarian work.

(With inputs from agencies.)