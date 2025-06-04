Major General Diodato Abagnara Appointed as UNIFIL Force Commander
Major General Diodato Abagnara has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary General as the head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), succeeding Lieutenant General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:59 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a recent announcement, the United Nations Secretary General has appointed Major General Diodato Abagnara as the head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Abagnara takes over the role from Lieutenant General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the United Nations to support stability and peace in the region.
The transition in command is a routine part of the operational continuity of UNIFIL, ensuring sustained efforts in the mission's peacekeeping responsibilities.
Advertisement