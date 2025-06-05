Court Upholds Block on Trump's Education Department Closure

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has turned down the Trump administration's request to allow the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, a plan halted by a lower court. This decision emerges amidst opposition from Democratic states, school districts, and teachers' unions.

Appellate Judge David Barron detailed that halting the injunction was unjustified, as a trial court underscored the severe consequences on the department's operational capabilities if its workforce faced mass termination. The Justice Department's plea for a prompt Supreme Court escalation was denied.

Trump aimed to reduce the department's manpower significantly, aligning with a campaign promise, but legal findings suggested the move was intended to shutter the department illegally. The Education Department is now working to adhere to the court's directive against job cuts.

