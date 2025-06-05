Left Menu

Court Upholds Block on Trump's Education Department Closure

A federal appeals court upholds a lower-court ruling that blocks President Trump’s attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, following a mass layoff of employees. The decision, stemming from lawsuits by Democratic-led entities, supports maintaining the department's established functions, countering plans of closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 02:55 IST
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has turned down the Trump administration's request to allow the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, a plan halted by a lower court. This decision emerges amidst opposition from Democratic states, school districts, and teachers' unions.

Appellate Judge David Barron detailed that halting the injunction was unjustified, as a trial court underscored the severe consequences on the department's operational capabilities if its workforce faced mass termination. The Justice Department's plea for a prompt Supreme Court escalation was denied.

Trump aimed to reduce the department's manpower significantly, aligning with a campaign promise, but legal findings suggested the move was intended to shutter the department illegally. The Education Department is now working to adhere to the court's directive against job cuts.

