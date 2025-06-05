The Guangzhou Public Security Bureau has taken a bold step by announcing an undisclosed bounty for more than 20 individuals suspected of conducting cyber attacks in China, according to the official news agency Xinhua. The accused attackers are reportedly linked to Taiwan's government, highlighting growing tensions between the two nations. One suspect has been identified as Ning Enwei, though details about the bounty remain undisclosed in state media.

China accuses Taiwan of orchestrating systematic attacks on critical sectors including military, aerospace, and technology research firms across both the mainland and special administrative regions like Hong Kong and Macau. Moreover, a cybersecurity report suggests Taiwan's 'information, communication and digital army' collaborated with U.S. anti-Chinese forces, aiming to destabilize China's public order.

A senior Taiwan security official dismissed these allegations, suggesting they are an attempt by Beijing to divert attention from European and Czech investigations into alleged Chinese hacking activities. Notably, Taiwan's government, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stated that Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in its independent territory.