High-Stakes Midnight Shootout in South Delhi

Two criminals were injured during a late-night encounter with police in South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area. The suspects opened fire when intercepted by the police, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Both have been apprehended and hospitalized. More details are expected to be released soon.

High-Stakes Midnight Shootout in South Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic late-night confrontation, two criminals sustained injuries during an encounter with law enforcement near South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area. The incident unfolded when police attempted to intercept the duo, who were on a motorcycle.

According to officials, the suspected criminals opened fire, leading to a fierce gun battle as police retaliated. A barrage of bullets was reportedly exchanged before the situation was brought under control.

Both suspects were taken into custody and have been hospitalized for treatment. Authorities are currently gathering further information on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

