High-Stakes Midnight Shootout in South Delhi
Two criminals were injured during a late-night encounter with police in South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area. The suspects opened fire when intercepted by the police, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Both have been apprehended and hospitalized. More details are expected to be released soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic late-night confrontation, two criminals sustained injuries during an encounter with law enforcement near South Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area. The incident unfolded when police attempted to intercept the duo, who were on a motorcycle.
According to officials, the suspected criminals opened fire, leading to a fierce gun battle as police retaliated. A barrage of bullets was reportedly exchanged before the situation was brought under control.
Both suspects were taken into custody and have been hospitalized for treatment. Authorities are currently gathering further information on the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- criminals
- encounter
- police
- shootout
- Sheikh Sarai
- gunfire
- incident
- hospital
- investigation
Advertisement