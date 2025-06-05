Left Menu

NIA's Sweeping Raids in Jammu & Kashmir: Unveiling a Terror Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a terror conspiracy involving overground workers from various terrorist groups. The searches spanned multiple districts including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara, targeting activities linked to terrorist organizations.

Updated: 05-06-2025 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of extensive raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This operation aims to investigate a potential terror conspiracy involving overground workers connected to multiple terrorist organizations, according to official sources.

The coordinated searches were executed across several districts, including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara. These locations were specifically targeted as part of the NIA's ongoing probe into the activities of terrorist networks within the region.

Officials have disclosed that the focus of these raids is to gather crucial evidence related to the suspected conspiracy, with the ultimate goal of dismantling the support structure provided by overground workers to terrorist outfits operating in the area.

