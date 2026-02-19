Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Shopian
Police in Shopian district's Aribagh Pirpora area apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling. Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla were caught with 508 grams of charas-like substance. The operation took place at the Keegam police post, part of larger efforts to curb narcotics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla, have been arrested in the Shopian district of Kashmir, according to police sources.
Officers at the Keegam police post made the arrests on Thursday in the Aribagh Pirpora area during a routine check.
Authorities reportedly found 508 grams of a charas-like substance in possession of the two individuals from the nearby Pulwama district.
(With inputs from agencies.)