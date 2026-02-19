Left Menu

Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Shopian

Police in Shopian district's Aribagh Pirpora area apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in drug peddling. Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla were caught with 508 grams of charas-like substance. The operation took place at the Keegam police post, part of larger efforts to curb narcotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:39 IST
Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Shopian
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla, have been arrested in the Shopian district of Kashmir, according to police sources.

Officers at the Keegam police post made the arrests on Thursday in the Aribagh Pirpora area during a routine check.

Authorities reportedly found 508 grams of a charas-like substance in possession of the two individuals from the nearby Pulwama district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026