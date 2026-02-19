Drug Bust: Two Arrested in Shopian

Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Tariq Ahmad Malla and Fardeen Ahmad Malla, have been arrested in the Shopian district of Kashmir, according to police sources.

Officers at the Keegam police post made the arrests on Thursday in the Aribagh Pirpora area during a routine check.

Authorities reportedly found 508 grams of a charas-like substance in possession of the two individuals from the nearby Pulwama district.

(With inputs from agencies.)