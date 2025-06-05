Tensions Escalate as China Rebukes EU's Involvement in South China Sea Dispute

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines has issued a strong statement against the European Union's involvement in the South China Sea disputes. Calling for the EU to cease 'provoking trouble,' the embassy emphasized the importance of respecting China's sovereignty over the contested waters.

This development follows a visit by the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, to Manila, where she expressed concerns over China's maritime activities. The embassy responded that such concerns are unwarranted and that the EU does not have the jurisdiction to interfere in these matters.

The embassy advised the Philippines to rely on direct negotiations with China to manage disputes, warning against depending on external forces for resolution. The EU and the Philippines continue to express their unease regarding China's aggressive actions in the region, which clash with multiple Southeast Asian nations' territorial claims.