The Kremlin announced Friday that diplomatic relations with Japan have been severely diminished, citing Tokyo's 'unfriendly' posture towards Russia. This disclosure signals a stall in any movement towards a peaceful agreement.

The historic impasse stems from a disputed territory, the Kuril Islands, which obstructs a formal World War II peace treaty between Russia and Japan. In a statement to parliament, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her government's unwavering goal to resolve the territorial matter.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that Japan's approach lacks openness for dialogue, making peace negotiations unattainable at this time. Without altering the dynamics of their interaction, he noted, any agreement remains out of reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)