Strengthening Ties: Philippine and US Naval Collaborations in South China Sea

The Philippines and the United States have once again united their military forces, marking the seventh instance of joint naval exercises conducted in the South China Sea. This collaborative effort, aimed at boosting operational interoperability, took place on Wednesday in waters near the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Zambales, away from disputed zones.

According to the Philippine armed forces, the Maritime Cooperative Activity is reflective of a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation within the framework of international law. Notably, the joint sail featured the Philippine vessel Miguel Malvar, a new addition from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries under Manila's military modernization efforts.

These military engagements underscore the deepening ties between the treaty allies, driven by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s strategy to align closer with Washington amidst China's territorial assertions in the South China Sea, a region of contested claims involving multiple Southeast Asian nations.

