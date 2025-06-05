Left Menu

China's Firm Stand Against U.S. Regulatory Moves

China reinforces its commitment to protect the lawful rights of its companies as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeks tougher regulations for foreign firms, highlighting concerns over disproportionately lax disclosure requirements benefiting Chinese companies. China's foreign ministry calls for adherence to market regulation and fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:55 IST
China's Firm Stand Against U.S. Regulatory Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has vowed to take decisive action to safeguard the legitimate rights of its enterprises. This follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) move towards implementing stricter regulations on foreign companies, a measure seen to particularly affect Chinese firms.

The SEC's unanimous decision pushes for public commentary on new regulations, aimed at ensuring that foreign companies, especially from China, adhere to more rigorous disclosure protocols to investors.

In response, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized that the U.S. should maintain fair competition and adhere to established market regulations during a news conference.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025