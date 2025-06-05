China's Firm Stand Against U.S. Regulatory Moves

China has vowed to take decisive action to safeguard the legitimate rights of its enterprises. This follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) move towards implementing stricter regulations on foreign companies, a measure seen to particularly affect Chinese firms.

The SEC's unanimous decision pushes for public commentary on new regulations, aimed at ensuring that foreign companies, especially from China, adhere to more rigorous disclosure protocols to investors.

In response, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, emphasized that the U.S. should maintain fair competition and adhere to established market regulations during a news conference.