China heightened tensions by issuing warrants for 20 Taiwanese citizens, accusing them of orchestrating hacking operations on the Chinese mainland for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Authorities have also barred transactions with Sicuens International Company, led by Puma Shen, alleging its ties to Taiwan's independence efforts. The Taiwan Affairs Office denounced the company for leveraging business ties for political gains.

The DPP refuted China's claims, labeling them as fabrications aimed at creating discord, while emphasizing China's significant role in cyber and gray-zone warfare. Taiwan continues to strengthen its defense strategies against potential Chinese aggression.