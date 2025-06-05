Left Menu

China Cracks Down: Tensions Rise Over Allegations of Taiwanese Hacking and Independence Support

China has issued warrants for 20 Taiwanese individuals accused of hacking on behalf of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party. Additionally, China banned commercial dealings with Sicuens International Company, citing its leadership's support for Taiwan independence. Taiwan denies these claims, highlighting China's dominant role in cyber and gray-zone warfare.

Updated: 05-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:47 IST
  • Taiwan

China heightened tensions by issuing warrants for 20 Taiwanese citizens, accusing them of orchestrating hacking operations on the Chinese mainland for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Authorities have also barred transactions with Sicuens International Company, led by Puma Shen, alleging its ties to Taiwan's independence efforts. The Taiwan Affairs Office denounced the company for leveraging business ties for political gains.

The DPP refuted China's claims, labeling them as fabrications aimed at creating discord, while emphasizing China's significant role in cyber and gray-zone warfare. Taiwan continues to strengthen its defense strategies against potential Chinese aggression.

