Railway Blast Disrupts Voronezh Region: Trains Halted
An explosion damaged a railway track in Russia's Voronezh region, causing train services to halt. State television reported no casualties, while the regional governor Alexander Gusev confirmed the disruption without mentioning any blasts. Services remain at a standstill as authorities assess the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
An explosion rocked Russia's Voronezh region, damaging a railway track and disrupting train services, as reported by state television Vesti Voronezh. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported following the incident.
Regional governor Alexander Gusev communicated through Telegram, confirming that several trains were halted due to the railway damage. Although Gusev did not mention any blasts, the situation has left services at a standstill.
Authorities are now working to assess the extent of the damage and restore train operations as quickly as possible.
- READ MORE ON:
- Voronezh
- railway
- explosion
- Russia
- train
- disruption
- casualties
- blast
- Gusev
- governor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes in Missile Attack: Ukrainian Servicemen Casualties
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Global Markets in Flux Amid Geopolitical Strains
Deadly Strike: Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Training Camp
Germany's Economic Forecast Dims Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Constraints