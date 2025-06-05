Railway Blast Disrupts Voronezh Region: Trains Halted

An explosion rocked Russia's Voronezh region, damaging a railway track and disrupting train services, as reported by state television Vesti Voronezh. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported following the incident.

Regional governor Alexander Gusev communicated through Telegram, confirming that several trains were halted due to the railway damage. Although Gusev did not mention any blasts, the situation has left services at a standstill.

Authorities are now working to assess the extent of the damage and restore train operations as quickly as possible.