Balancing Tradition and Innovation: CJI Gavai's Call for Pragmatic Justice

In a recent address at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, raised concerns about over-reliance on technology in the legal sphere. He cautioned that prioritizing technology could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

Justice Gavai emphasized the need for courts to balance innovation with traditional legal values. Highlighting the judiciary's role in commercial and legal fields, he called for pragmatic engagement with emerging technologies while maintaining the foundational principles of justice.

The Chief Justice urged global courts to uphold the rule of law as they navigate new commercial and technological landscapes, stressing that fairness and legal accountability must guide commercial dispute resolutions for future generations.

