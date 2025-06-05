Left Menu

Balancing Tradition and Innovation: CJI Gavai's Call for Pragmatic Justice

Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, highlighted the tension between technology and traditional legal principles. Addressing the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, he emphasized the judiciary's role in ensuring technology complements rather than compromises justice, urging courts to maintain the rule of law amidst commercial and technological changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:29 IST
Balancing Tradition and Innovation: CJI Gavai's Call for Pragmatic Justice
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law, Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, raised concerns about over-reliance on technology in the legal sphere. He cautioned that prioritizing technology could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

Justice Gavai emphasized the need for courts to balance innovation with traditional legal values. Highlighting the judiciary's role in commercial and legal fields, he called for pragmatic engagement with emerging technologies while maintaining the foundational principles of justice.

The Chief Justice urged global courts to uphold the rule of law as they navigate new commercial and technological landscapes, stressing that fairness and legal accountability must guide commercial dispute resolutions for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025