Nepal's Former PM Madhav Nepal Charged in Landmark Land Misappropriation Case

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, is embroiled in a land misappropriation case involving 92 others. The anti-graft agency accused him of selling land beyond legal limits. Nepal denies the charges, claiming political motives to dismantle his career. The case marks unprecedented action against a former PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:27 IST
Madhav Kumar Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's former Prime Minister, Madhav Kumar Nepal, along with 92 others, has been charged in a significant land misappropriation case by the country's anti-graft agency. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) lodged the case at a special court, accusing Nepal of involvement in the controversial Patanjali land deal.

The CIAA argues that land acquired under a government concession in 2010 was wrongfully sold off with Cabinet approval, violating legal land ceilings. The charges against a former prime minister mark an unprecedented move by the graft body, demanding fines and imprisonment.

Madhav Nepal, however, vehemently denies the allegations, attributing them to a political conspiracy against him. He claims the current Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, seeks to curtail his political career. Nevertheless, he remains committed to facing the legal process, emphasizing the supremacy of justice and truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

