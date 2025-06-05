Nepal's Former PM Madhav Nepal Charged in Landmark Land Misappropriation Case

Nepal's former Prime Minister, Madhav Kumar Nepal, along with 92 others, has been charged in a significant land misappropriation case by the country's anti-graft agency. The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) lodged the case at a special court, accusing Nepal of involvement in the controversial Patanjali land deal.

The CIAA argues that land acquired under a government concession in 2010 was wrongfully sold off with Cabinet approval, violating legal land ceilings. The charges against a former prime minister mark an unprecedented move by the graft body, demanding fines and imprisonment.

Madhav Nepal, however, vehemently denies the allegations, attributing them to a political conspiracy against him. He claims the current Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, seeks to curtail his political career. Nevertheless, he remains committed to facing the legal process, emphasizing the supremacy of justice and truth.

