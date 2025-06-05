High-Stakes Dialogue: Xi and Trump Navigate Trade Tensions

In a pivotal move, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump conversed via telephone to address rising tensions in trade relations, as reported by China's Xinhua News Agency. The call, initiated at Trump's request, reflects efforts to mitigate the escalating trade discord between the two nations.

The conversation occurs against a backdrop of mounting accusations over critical minerals, which have emerged as a significant point of contention. Such disputes jeopardize the already fragile truce established in May, aiming to reverse onerous tariffs imposed since early 2017.

The White House has not provided further insight into the discussions, indicating a cautious approach. Despite the lack of detailed announcements, this dialogue underscores the complex interplay of diplomacy and economic strategy in U.S.-China relations.