Grave Security Lapse: Undertrial Prisoner Killed Inside Court Lock-Up

A 24-year-old undertrial prisoner named Aman was killed in a shocking security breach at Saket Court's lock-up. The assailants, Jitender and Jaidev, reportedly attacked Aman due to a previous altercation involving a knife in 2024.

Security personnel's delayed response is under scrutiny, with a team formed to probe the incident. Advocate Virender Kasana criticized the decision to place individuals with known rivalries in close quarters, deeming it a significant oversight by Delhi Police.

Aman sustained a fatal head injury after being repeatedly kicked and hit against a wall. He was pronounced dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The ongoing police investigation aims to hold responsible officials accountable.