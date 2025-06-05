Grave Security Lapse: Undertrial Prisoner Killed Inside Court Lock-Up
Aman, a 24-year-old undertrial prisoner, was killed inside a Saket Court lock-up by fellow inmates due to a prior dispute. The incident highlights major security failures. Police are investigating the attack's circumstances and the slow response by security personnel.
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old undertrial prisoner named Aman was killed in a shocking security breach at Saket Court's lock-up. The assailants, Jitender and Jaidev, reportedly attacked Aman due to a previous altercation involving a knife in 2024.
Security personnel's delayed response is under scrutiny, with a team formed to probe the incident. Advocate Virender Kasana criticized the decision to place individuals with known rivalries in close quarters, deeming it a significant oversight by Delhi Police.
Aman sustained a fatal head injury after being repeatedly kicked and hit against a wall. He was pronounced dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The ongoing police investigation aims to hold responsible officials accountable.
