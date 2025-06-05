Delhi High Court Cases Spotlight: School Conflicts and Exam Discipline
The Delhi High Court addressed critical cases involving Delhi Public School, Dwarka, which used 'bouncers' to restrict student entry over a fee dispute, and a student denied relief after missing an entrance exam by six minutes, emphasizing exam discipline's importance.
The Delhi High Court tackled significant issues on Thursday, June 5, including a case against Delhi Public School, Dwarka. The court criticized the school for employing 'bouncers' to prevent student entry due to a fee-related conflict.
Additionally, the court adjudicated an appeal from a student who arrived six minutes late for the Common University Entrance Test, subsequently missing the exam. The court maintained the importance of respecting the 'sanctity and discipline' inherent to examination protocols.
The rulings underscore the broader implications of maintaining order in educational institutions, particularly concerning mechanisms of enforcement and adherence to exam schedules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
