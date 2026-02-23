Tragedy Strikes as Woman Falls Victim to Hit-and-Run in Dwarka

A tragic hit-and-run has claimed the life of a 67-year-old woman in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area. Mamta was crossing Old Palam Road with her husband when an unidentified motorcycle, moving at high speed, struck her. The incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding road safety in urban regions.

Despite efforts by passersby to assist, Mamta succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during the accident. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where, unfortunately, medical intervention could not save her life. The Dwarka North police station, alerted by a PCR call from the hospital, immediately began an investigation.

The police are currently seeking the identity of the motorcycle rider responsible for this horrific accident. According to Mamta's husband, the couple was headed to a local market when the fatal collision occurred. The authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid in apprehending the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)