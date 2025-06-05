EU's Future Defense Strategy: Balancing Weight with the US

The evolving dynamics between the European Union and the United States are under scrutiny, with Antonio Costa, the chairman of EU leaders, highlighting defense responsibility as the core issue. As trade disputes serve as a distraction, EU's main focus is on equitably sharing defense burdens amidst shifting US strategic priorities.

Ahead of upcoming discussions with US President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada and a subsequent NATO summit, Costa stresses the need for a balanced approach to European defense burden-sharing. The change in US strategic focus necessitates EU's increased assumption of defense responsibilities, without undermining NATO's collective strength.

Simultaneously, the EU engages in trade negotiations with the US as hefty tariffs threaten economic relations. Despite these tensions, Costa points out the need to maintain central attention on defense partnerships. The EU strategizes to not only boost defense expenditure but also enhance collective capabilities, thereby safeguarding transatlantic ties.

