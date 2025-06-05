Federal Judge Orders AmeriCorps Restoration in Democratic States
A federal judge has instructed the Trump administration to reinstate AmeriCorps programs across 24 Democrat-led states. However, the judge stopped short of prohibiting staff reductions within the federal agency. This injunction was issued following complaints from the Democratic states and the District of Columbia against the administration's actions.
A significant legal decision was made as a federal judge commanded the Trump administration to reinstate AmeriCorps programs in 24 states led by Democrats. This decision offers a partial victory for these states attempting to preserve national service opportunities amid contentious political climates.
Judge Deborah Boardman, from the District Court in Baltimore, responded to a coalition of states and the District of Columbia, which argued that the administration led by President Donald Trump was unlawfully dismantling AmeriCorps. The court ruling mandates a revival of the programs but falls short of halting planned workforce cuts in the agency.
Despite this legal intervention, the future of AmeriCorps remains uncertain as the federal government continues to pursue broader cuts. The judge's decision highlights ongoing tensions between federal and state interests in the management and operations of national service initiatives.
