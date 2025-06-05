Left Menu

Maoist Leader Sudhakar's Encounter: A Major Setback for Extremism

Senior Maoist leader Narasimha Chalam, known as Sudhakar, was killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, marking a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist) organization. This operation reflects ongoing efforts to eliminate Naxalism, as over 400 Maoist cadres have been neutralized in the region recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:36 IST
In a significant breakthrough, senior Maoist leader Narasimha Chalam, also known as Sudhakar, met his end in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh, Sudhakar's demise is seen as a major achievement for the security personnel combating Naxalism in the region.

Sudhakar was a key member of the Maoists' Central Committee and played a vital role in radicalizing youth and orchestrating deadly attacks. His death follows the neutralization of CPI (Maoist) chief Basavaraju, signifying a series of setbacks for the outlawed group in recent weeks.

The operation involved the Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CoBRA unit. Police assert that Sudhakar's neutralization is a crucial step towards ending left-wing extremism, aiming for peace and development in the region, with further operations underway to dismantle remaining Maoist structures.

