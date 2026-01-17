Left Menu

Tragic Park Encounter: Teen's Social Media Lure Ends in Murder

A teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of minors in a park in Delhi. The attack was reportedly orchestrated by the brother of a girl the victim was dating. Five juveniles were arrested in connection with the crime as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a teenager was allegedly killed in a northwest Delhi park, after being lured there via social media by a group of minors. The victim, identified as Divyanshu, an 18-year-old, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in broad daylight by juveniles reportedly opposing his relationship with the sister of one of the attackers.

According to police reports, the horrifying event took place at Japanese Park in Rohini. A police team responded swiftly to a PCR call received at around 3 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered Divyanshu gravely injured and bleeding. He was urgently transported to BSA Hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

The investigation revealed that the attack was allegedly masterminded by the minor brother of the girl involved with the victim. The accused used a friend's social media account to contact and trap Divyanshu. Within 24 hours of the crime, all involved juveniles were apprehended, and the knife used, along with the victim's personal items, were recovered. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

