Secret Diplomatic Moves: Carney and Trump Forge New Trade Path
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are engaged in undisclosed negotiations to establish a trade and security agreement. Alongside top officials, the discussions aim for a settlement before September, highlighting the priority both nations place on this collaboration.
In a confidential set of discussions, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump are collaborating on a trade and security agreement, the Globe and Mail disclosed on Thursday.
The exchanges, involving Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc and top U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, suggest that the two nations are working towards a deal by September. U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra noted that ongoing talks underscore the collaboration's importance.
Neither Carney's office nor the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa provided comments to Reuters regarding the development, maintaining a veil of confidentiality around the negotiations.
