Left Menu

India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic Security Collaboration

The United States, emphasising economic security as national security, welcomes India to the Pax Silica initiative, highlighting shared supply chains and tech innovation. Pact aims at reinforcing economic ties and independence from geopolitical pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:50 IST
India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic Security Collaboration
United States Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg emphasized the pivotal role of India in the Pax Silica initiative, reflecting on the significance of shared economic security at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The initiative demonstrates the deepening partnership between the United States and India, with both nations focusing on technology and supply chain synergy.

Helberg highlighted the historic collaborations with American companies like Google, which developed a crucial submarine cable connecting the two countries. This partnership goes beyond usual geopolitical alliances, focusing on robust supply chains rather than ideology. India, as a co-founder of this initiative, is seen as a pivotal ally in economic security discussions.

Ambassador Sergio Gor also praised India's commitment and emphasized the broader partnership prospects in technology and defense. By joining Pax Silica, India reaffirms its stance to lead in economic freedom and innovation, advancing mutual benefits in a global landscape marked by technological and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Blue Tigresses Aim for World Cup Glory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

India's Blue Tigresses Aim for World Cup Glory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

 India
2
India Backs Two-State Solution: Stance on Palestine-Israel Conflict

India Backs Two-State Solution: Stance on Palestine-Israel Conflict

 India
3
Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup

 Pakistan
4
Market Jitters: Inflation Concerns and Economic Slowdown Rattle Stocks

Market Jitters: Inflation Concerns and Economic Slowdown Rattle Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026