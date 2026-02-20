India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic Security Collaboration

Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg emphasized the pivotal role of India in the Pax Silica initiative, reflecting on the significance of shared economic security at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The initiative demonstrates the deepening partnership between the United States and India, with both nations focusing on technology and supply chain synergy.

Helberg highlighted the historic collaborations with American companies like Google, which developed a crucial submarine cable connecting the two countries. This partnership goes beyond usual geopolitical alliances, focusing on robust supply chains rather than ideology. India, as a co-founder of this initiative, is seen as a pivotal ally in economic security discussions.

Ambassador Sergio Gor also praised India's commitment and emphasized the broader partnership prospects in technology and defense. By joining Pax Silica, India reaffirms its stance to lead in economic freedom and innovation, advancing mutual benefits in a global landscape marked by technological and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)