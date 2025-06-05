Left Menu

UP Police Intensifies Eid-ul-Azha Security Measures

To ensure a peaceful Eid-ul-Azha, the Uttar Pradesh Police, led by DGP Rajeev Krishna, have implemented comprehensive safety measures. The strategy includes preventive actions, community engagement, and heightened vigilance. Strict rules have been placed on new traditions and prohibited sacrifices, ensuring safe celebrations across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:59 IST
In preparation for Eid-ul-Azha, the Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Krishna, has issued detailed directives to ensure the festival is celebrated safely across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have undertaken extensive measures, including a multi-faceted strategy that emphasizes preventive actions, community involvement, and increased vigilance. This approach aims to prevent any disruption or unrest during the festivities.

Police officials have reassessed festival traditions and, in partnership with religious leaders, peace committees, and municipal bodies, have denied permissions for any new traditions concerning sacrifices. Additional forces have been deployed at critical locations to maintain order.

