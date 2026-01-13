N Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Sankranti with Community Engagements
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in Sankranti celebrations with family in his native village. He hosted community games, distributed prizes, inaugurated local projects, and laid foundation stones for development initiatives in Tirupati, demonstrating a commitment to community engagement and development.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in Sankranti festivities in his native village of Naravaripalle on Tuesday, celebrating alongside his family members and connecting with the local community.
Together with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son-IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, Naidu engaged in various local customs, including games like musical chairs and lemon-and-spoon races. He awarded prizes to winners, examined rangoli designs, and distributed gifts.
Aside from the traditional festivities, Naidu used the occasion to address pressing local issues. He inaugurated a new road, a substation, and a healthcare project in Naravaripalle, while laying multiple foundation stones in Tirupati for infrastructure and educational advancements, illustrating his focus on regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Exporters Unfazed by US Tariff: Focus on R&D and Skills Development
Pithapuram: A Beacon of Progressive Leadership and Development
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case
CPI Leader Pushes for Amaravati’s Free Zone Status to Propel Development
Ukraine's Bid to Harness Western Investment: The Dobra Lithium Development