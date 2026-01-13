N Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates Sankranti with Community Engagements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took part in Sankranti festivities in his native village of Naravaripalle on Tuesday, celebrating alongside his family members and connecting with the local community.

Together with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, son-IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, Naidu engaged in various local customs, including games like musical chairs and lemon-and-spoon races. He awarded prizes to winners, examined rangoli designs, and distributed gifts.

Aside from the traditional festivities, Naidu used the occasion to address pressing local issues. He inaugurated a new road, a substation, and a healthcare project in Naravaripalle, while laying multiple foundation stones in Tirupati for infrastructure and educational advancements, illustrating his focus on regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)