Amit Shah Soars High: Kite Flying and Community Engagement in Naranpura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah partook in Makar Sankranti celebrations with kite flying and a temple visit in Gujarat. He was accompanied by his family and local BJP members, participating in a community event in Naranpura. Shah is also set to inaugurate a redevelopment project by the Gujarat Housing Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday engaged in the vibrant festivities of Makar Sankranti, showcasing his ties with the community in the Naranpura area of Gujarat. His participation included the traditional kite flying, a hallmark of the festival, shared with family and residents.

In the morning, Shah, the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, sought blessings at the revered Lord Jagannath temple, performing rituals with his wife Sonalben and son Jay Shah. This included offering fodder to a cow, a customary practice during the festival.

Accompanied by local BJP figures, Amit Shah not only enjoyed personal festivities but also turned his attention to civic duties, marking the commencement of a redevelopment project of the Gujarat Housing Board. He is also expected to visit a Gurudwara in Thaltej later in the day.

