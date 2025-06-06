Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Enhancements

In a pre-recorded address, Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya clarified on Thursday that the group has not outright rejected the ceasefire proposal put forth by U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Instead, the official explained that Hamas is seeking specific alterations and enhancements to the deal to reliably achieve peace in the Gaza region.

Al-Hayya emphasized the group's openness to initiating another series of ceasefire discussions. He reassured their commitment to diplomatically engaging with mediators to address and resolve outstanding issues efficiently.

This position suggests a constructive approach from Hamas toward potential cessation of conflict, as mediated discussions continue. The Hamas chief highlighted the significance of refining the proposal to optimize its effectiveness in ending hostilities in the enclave.

