Cow Smugglers Nabbed After Dramatic Meerut Police Encounter

Three suspected cow smugglers were arrested following an intense overnight encounter with Meerut police. The confrontation occurred in response to the discovery of cow heads in a vacant plot. One suspect was wounded, and all three confessed to illegal activities related to cattle slaughter and meat sales.

Cow Smugglers Nabbed After Dramatic Meerut Police Encounter
An overnight standoff with Meerut police led to the arrest of three individuals suspected of cow smuggling. Officials reported that the group was captured in Bhavanpur after police returned fire on the suspects, who were intercepted on a motorcycle.

This operation followed the discovery of cow heads on June 1, prompting a swift police response. During the exchange of fire, suspect Shoaib sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

The detainees, identified as Shoaib, Abdul Ahad, and Shajid alias Fasil, admitted to sedating and slaughtering stray cattle, then selling the meat. The accused have a criminal history under various acts, and authorities confiscated a country-made pistol and an unnumbered Pulsar motorcycle during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

