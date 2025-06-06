Cow Smugglers Nabbed After Dramatic Meerut Police Encounter

An overnight standoff with Meerut police led to the arrest of three individuals suspected of cow smuggling. Officials reported that the group was captured in Bhavanpur after police returned fire on the suspects, who were intercepted on a motorcycle.

This operation followed the discovery of cow heads on June 1, prompting a swift police response. During the exchange of fire, suspect Shoaib sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized.

The detainees, identified as Shoaib, Abdul Ahad, and Shajid alias Fasil, admitted to sedating and slaughtering stray cattle, then selling the meat. The accused have a criminal history under various acts, and authorities confiscated a country-made pistol and an unnumbered Pulsar motorcycle during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)