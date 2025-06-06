Stage 1 of Franz Josef Flood Protection Scheme Completed to Boost Resilience

The picturesque but flood-prone township of Franz Josef, nestled on New Zealand’s rugged West Coast, has taken a major leap forward in its defense against natural disasters. Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced the official completion of Stage 1 of the Franz Josef Flood Protection Scheme, a critical infrastructure milestone supported by a $9.2 million government grant.

This first phase represents a foundational step in a broader effort to safeguard the township and its economy from future flooding along the volatile Waiho River.

Background: Longstanding Flood Risks in Franz Josef

Franz Josef, renowned for its proximity to the iconic glacier of the same name, is a popular tourist destination that has long been highly vulnerable to flood events. The Waiho River, which runs through the region, has a history of flooding, endangering lives, damaging infrastructure, and threatening the local tourism-driven economy.

The need for comprehensive flood protection was dramatically underscored in March 2019, when severe flooding washed away a key bridge, severing the main highway and causing economic disruption. Since then, the government and local stakeholders have collaborated on long-term solutions.

Stage 1 Achievements: North Side Stopbanks Completed

Stage 1 of the flood protection project—the installation of stopbanks on the north side of the Waiho River—has now been completed. This effort was backed by a $9.2 million grant from the 2021 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund through the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG), which was established to fund shovel-ready projects stimulating the economy and improving resilience in the wake of the pandemic.

Minister Shane Jones visited Franz Josef to formally mark the completion of this significant phase. “The vulnerability of Franz Josef to flooding is well known,” he said. “The completion of Stage 1 is the first step toward protecting the community and local economy from the growing threat of flooding events.”

Stage 2: South Side Reinforcements on the Horizon

Looking ahead, Stage 2 of the scheme has already secured additional funding, with a $6 million co-investment from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, announced in 2023. This next phase includes:

Construction of new stopbanks on the south side of the Waiho River

Strengthening of existing flood defenses in the region

Enhanced capability to respond to extreme weather events and rising climate risks

“The Stage 2 investment will further strengthen Franz Josef’s ability to withstand natural events and provide the community more time for effective long-term planning,” Minister Jones added.

Broader Benefits and Strategic Implications

This flood protection initiative is not just about safeguarding property—it is a strategic resilience investment that will secure transport corridors, maintain tourism operations, and provide confidence to residents and investors alike. The protection of Franz Josef is also seen as a model for other climate-vulnerable communities in New Zealand.

By reinforcing infrastructure, the government aims to allow time for more comprehensive long-term planning and potential relocation options, which are under active discussion due to the town’s location on a seismic fault zone and within a high-risk floodplain.

The successful completion of Stage 1 of the Franz Josef Flood Protection Scheme represents a vital milestone in New Zealand’s broader strategy of building regional resilience to climate change and weather extremes. With Stage 2 funding secured and construction on the horizon, Franz Josef’s future is beginning to look more secure—offering not only peace of mind to locals but also a renewed sense of hope for sustainable development in this iconic region.