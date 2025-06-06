Left Menu

Satyendar Jain Faces ACB Scrutiny Amidst Allegations

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain faced the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning linked to a graft case in school construction. Jain criticized the BJP government for politicizing the issue, claiming it's a distraction from real problems. Alleged financial irregularities in constructing over 12,000 classrooms prompted the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:03 IST
Satyendar Jain Faces ACB Scrutiny Amidst Allegations
Satyendar Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Satyendar Jain, a former Delhi minister, was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) regarding alleged graft in government school construction. Appearing before the ACB on Friday, Jain criticized the BJP government for prioritizing politics over addressing key issues.

Jain remarked that the accusations are an effort to deflect attention from genuine concerns affecting the city. He defended the previous AAP government's initiatives in enhancing education and questioned the motives behind the BJP's actions, accusing them of promoting private interests.

The ACB's investigation followed an FIR citing approximately Rs 2,000 crore in alleged financial discrepancies involving the construction of over 12,000 classrooms. This has sparked a political confrontation between the AAP and BJP, with key figures like Jain and former education minister Manish Sisodia drawn into the probe.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025