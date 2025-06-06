Satyendar Jain Faces ACB Scrutiny Amidst Allegations

Satyendar Jain, a former Delhi minister, was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) regarding alleged graft in government school construction. Appearing before the ACB on Friday, Jain criticized the BJP government for prioritizing politics over addressing key issues.

Jain remarked that the accusations are an effort to deflect attention from genuine concerns affecting the city. He defended the previous AAP government's initiatives in enhancing education and questioned the motives behind the BJP's actions, accusing them of promoting private interests.

The ACB's investigation followed an FIR citing approximately Rs 2,000 crore in alleged financial discrepancies involving the construction of over 12,000 classrooms. This has sparked a political confrontation between the AAP and BJP, with key figures like Jain and former education minister Manish Sisodia drawn into the probe.