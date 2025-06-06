Left Menu

EU Stands Ground Amid ICC Sanctions by US

The European Union expressed strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the U.S. imposed sanctions on four ICC judges. This marks a significant confrontation following the ICC's actions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. troops regarding war crimes allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is firmly backing the International Criminal Court, according to remarks by European Council President Antonio Costa. He described the ICC as a 'cornerstone of international justice'.

These statements come in the wake of the Trump administration's sanctions on four ICC judges. The sanctions are a reaction to the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additionally, the sanctions respond to the ICC's decision to open an investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan, marking an unprecedented confrontation between the U.S. and the war crimes tribunal.

