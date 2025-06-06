EU Stands Ground Amid ICC Sanctions by US
The European Union expressed strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the U.S. imposed sanctions on four ICC judges. This marks a significant confrontation following the ICC's actions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. troops regarding war crimes allegations.
The European Union is firmly backing the International Criminal Court, according to remarks by European Council President Antonio Costa. He described the ICC as a 'cornerstone of international justice'.
These statements come in the wake of the Trump administration's sanctions on four ICC judges. The sanctions are a reaction to the ICC's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Additionally, the sanctions respond to the ICC's decision to open an investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan, marking an unprecedented confrontation between the U.S. and the war crimes tribunal.
