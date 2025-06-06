Left Menu

China's Bold Move: High Seas Boarding in the Pacific Tensions Rise

China is preparing to board fishing boats in the Pacific, raising tensions with Taiwanese fleets and the U.S. Coast Guard. The Chinese Coast Guard is engaging with Pacific Island officials and international discussions on maritime law enforcement, while balancing diplomatic relations with key regional partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:35 IST
China's Bold Move: High Seas Boarding in the Pacific Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is moving towards initiating high seas boarding of fishing vessels in the Pacific, a step that could escalate tensions with Taiwanese fleets and the U.S. Coast Guard operating in the region, according to Pacific Islands officials who spoke to Reuters.

Last week, the Chinese Coast Guard showcased the capabilities of one of its largest ships to Pacific Island ministers, which has previously enforced maritime law in the Taiwan Strait. The country's involvement in discussions on the rules of high seas boardings is becoming more pronounced, as anticipated patrols may soon begin in the already crowded fisheries surveillance space.

Allan Rahari, director of fisheries operations for the Forum Fisheries Agency, remarked on China hosting leaders and holding demonstrations, indicating its intent to engage more actively in this domain. This development sees China navigating a complex diplomatic landscape to avoid conflicts, given its significant presence and agreements with various Pacific Island nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025