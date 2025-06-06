China's Bold Move: High Seas Boarding in the Pacific Tensions Rise

China is moving towards initiating high seas boarding of fishing vessels in the Pacific, a step that could escalate tensions with Taiwanese fleets and the U.S. Coast Guard operating in the region, according to Pacific Islands officials who spoke to Reuters.

Last week, the Chinese Coast Guard showcased the capabilities of one of its largest ships to Pacific Island ministers, which has previously enforced maritime law in the Taiwan Strait. The country's involvement in discussions on the rules of high seas boardings is becoming more pronounced, as anticipated patrols may soon begin in the already crowded fisheries surveillance space.

Allan Rahari, director of fisheries operations for the Forum Fisheries Agency, remarked on China hosting leaders and holding demonstrations, indicating its intent to engage more actively in this domain. This development sees China navigating a complex diplomatic landscape to avoid conflicts, given its significant presence and agreements with various Pacific Island nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)