Unveiling Kaleshwaram: Political Showdowns and Accountability
BJP Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender recently testified before a judicial commission investigating alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana. He emphasized his adherence to financial regulations during his tenure as Finance Minister and urged transparency in the commission's findings. The project faces scrutiny as a potential major man-made disaster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:11 IST
- India
BJP Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender testified on Friday before the judicial commission investigating alleged irregularities in Telangana's Kaleshwaram irrigation project.
Rajender, who transitioned from BRS to BJP in 2021 and previously served as Finance Minister, was questioned about his role in the project's financing and affirmed his adherence to financial protocols.
The project, which cost over Rs one lakh crore, is under scrutiny, with recent claims labeling it as a 'probable' major man-made disaster. Rajender called for the release of the commission's findings to ensure accountability.
