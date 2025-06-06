Unveiling Kaleshwaram: Political Showdowns and Accountability

BJP Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender testified on Friday before the judicial commission investigating alleged irregularities in Telangana's Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Rajender, who transitioned from BRS to BJP in 2021 and previously served as Finance Minister, was questioned about his role in the project's financing and affirmed his adherence to financial protocols.

The project, which cost over Rs one lakh crore, is under scrutiny, with recent claims labeling it as a 'probable' major man-made disaster. Rajender called for the release of the commission's findings to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)