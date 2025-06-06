Harrowing Ordeal: Abduction and Assault in Odisha

In a disturbing incident, two minors were abducted and allegedly raped by four miscreants in Odisha's Ganjam district. Police uncovered the crime following a complaint lodged by one of the victim's mothers.

The victims, aged between 11 and 15, were returning from a wedding when they were lured away and went missing. Despite immediate efforts by the family to locate them, they remained untraceable until they returned the next morning, sharing their traumatic experience.

Authorities swiftly acted, forming two police teams to track down the accused, who fled once they learned of the police case against them. The victims' statements have been recorded, and medical examinations are underway.