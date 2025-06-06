Surrendered Naxalites Signal Shift in Dantewada

In a notable development, seven Naxalites, including two with cash rewards on their heads, have voluntarily surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, according to a police official statement.

The individuals attributed their decision to growing disenchantment with the internal conflicts of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the brutal forest life they endured, and the movement's ineffective ideology.

The police's rehabilitation initiative, 'Lon Varratu', and the state government's new surrender policy have been pivotal in their decision, the official added. This brings the total number of surrendered Naxalites in the district to 991 since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)