Surrendered Naxalites Signal Shift in Dantewada

Seven Naxalites, including two with cash bounties, have surrendered in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Citing disillusionment with the CPI (Maoist) and harsh living conditions, they were motivated by the government's effective 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation program. This marks a significant number quitting violence since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:12 IST
In a notable development, seven Naxalites, including two with cash rewards on their heads, have voluntarily surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, according to a police official statement.

The individuals attributed their decision to growing disenchantment with the internal conflicts of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the brutal forest life they endured, and the movement's ineffective ideology.

The police's rehabilitation initiative, 'Lon Varratu', and the state government's new surrender policy have been pivotal in their decision, the official added. This brings the total number of surrendered Naxalites in the district to 991 since 2020.

