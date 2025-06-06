Surrendered Naxalites Signal Shift in Dantewada
Seven Naxalites, including two with cash bounties, have surrendered in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Citing disillusionment with the CPI (Maoist) and harsh living conditions, they were motivated by the government's effective 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation program. This marks a significant number quitting violence since 2020.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, seven Naxalites, including two with cash rewards on their heads, have voluntarily surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, according to a police official statement.
The individuals attributed their decision to growing disenchantment with the internal conflicts of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the brutal forest life they endured, and the movement's ineffective ideology.
The police's rehabilitation initiative, 'Lon Varratu', and the state government's new surrender policy have been pivotal in their decision, the official added. This brings the total number of surrendered Naxalites in the district to 991 since 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CoBRA commando of CRPF and a Naxalite killed during operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Intense CRPF Operation Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
CRPF's Swift Response Thwarts Drug Smuggling Bid in Kohima
Supreme Court Opts for Rehabilitation, Not Retribution, in POCSO Case
CRPF Officer Arrested for Espionage: Shocking Spy Scandal Uncovered