Tribal Families Hit by Fire in Andhra Pradesh: Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts Underway

A fire in Sarlanka village, Kakinada, destroyed about 40 tribal homes, with no casualties. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated relief efforts, including immediate aid and housing. YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged further assistance. Relief efforts include temporary accommodations and restoration of important documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:16 IST
Tribal Families Hit by Fire in Andhra Pradesh: Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire swept through Sarlanka village in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Monday, leveling about 40 tribal homes and leaving families in distress. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promptly directed officials to deliver immediate support, offering Rs 25,000 to each affected family. The state is also ensuring food, shelter, and document restoration for those impacted. New homes are being planned to replace those lost.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing shock over the incident, demanded increased compensation of Rs 1 lakh per family and emphasized the need for prompt government action in rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

