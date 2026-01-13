Tribal Families Hit by Fire in Andhra Pradesh: Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts Underway

A devastating fire swept through Sarlanka village in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Monday, leveling about 40 tribal homes and leaving families in distress. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promptly directed officials to deliver immediate support, offering Rs 25,000 to each affected family. The state is also ensuring food, shelter, and document restoration for those impacted. New homes are being planned to replace those lost.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing shock over the incident, demanded increased compensation of Rs 1 lakh per family and emphasized the need for prompt government action in rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)