G. Kishan Reddy Launches National Seminar to Boost Critical Mineral Self-Reliance
In his keynote address, Minister Kishan Reddy emphasized that critical minerals are not merely commodities but strategic enablers of India’s economic transformation.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive push to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy in critical minerals, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today inaugurated a National Seminar on Critical Mineral Processing and launched the NCMM Outreach Forum under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). The high-profile event, held in New Delhi, marks a milestone in India’s journey toward building a robust, self-sufficient ecosystem for the exploration, processing, and utilisation of critical minerals.
The seminar brought together more than 200 delegates, including government officials, industry stakeholders, global financial institutions, academic researchers, and international experts, underscoring the growing importance of strategic minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and rare earth elements in India’s clean energy, defence, electronics, and advanced manufacturing goals.
Strategic Significance of Critical Minerals
In his keynote address, Minister Kishan Reddy emphasized that critical minerals are not merely commodities but strategic enablers of India’s economic transformation. He described them as “the new oil” of the 21st century, essential for the country's green energy ambitions, national security preparedness, and digital economy expansion.
“India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision depends significantly on our ability to develop a secure and resilient critical minerals value chain—from exploration and mining to refining and technological innovation,” the Minister said.
He highlighted the NCMM Outreach Forum as a collaborative platform to foster engagement among central ministries, state governments, private sector players, startups, academic institutions, and international partners.
Outreach Forum: A Hub for Innovation and Investment
The NCMM Outreach Forum is envisioned as a multi-stakeholder interface to:
-
Accelerate R&D in mineral processing and beneficiation technologies
-
Promote public-private partnerships (PPPs)
-
Facilitate ease of doing business for critical mineral enterprises
-
Attract investments and technology transfer in upstream and downstream value chains
-
Advance sustainable mining practices, including waste reuse and recycling
Institutional Collaboration: HCL and RITES Sign MoU
A key announcement during the seminar was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and RITES Limited, a transport infrastructure consultancy under the Ministry of Railways. The MoU aims to:
-
Develop a secure and sustainable supply chain for critical minerals
-
Undertake joint ventures in mineral exploration, refining, and logistics
-
Utilize mutual technical expertise and financial capabilities
-
Explore domestic and overseas mineral assets
This collaboration underscores a cross-sectoral approach to achieving mineral security and supporting India’s broader industrial agenda.
Engaging the Ecosystem: Technology, Finance, and Policy Dialogue
The day-long seminar featured a series of technical and policy sessions, offering a platform for:
-
Scientific research institutions to present indigenous processing innovations for low-grade and complex ores
-
Private sector firms to share initiatives in energy-efficient mineral processing technologies
-
State governments to showcase policy and regulatory reforms aimed at facilitating exploration and processing investments
Participants explored cutting-edge topics, including:
-
Advanced refining techniques for lithium, nickel, and graphite
-
Circular economy models, such as recycling, urban mining, and extended producer responsibility (EPR)
-
Financial instruments to de-risk exploration and processing investments
-
Streamlining infrastructure and permitting processes at state level
Global and Institutional Participation
Representatives from multilateral organisations such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) contributed insights on international best practices and financing mechanisms for critical mineral development.
Key GoI agencies also presented updates on:
-
Recent auctions of mineral blocks
-
The Centre of Excellence Scheme to promote innovation
-
The progress of resource mapping and capacity-building programmes
Path Forward: Building for India and Beyond
The National Critical Mineral Mission, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Mines, is part of India's broader goal to reduce dependency on imports, enhance energy transition readiness, and integrate into global supply chains for clean technologies.
“This is about creating a value chain within India, for India, and for the world. A critical minerals strategy is not just a mining policy—it’s an industrial policy, a trade policy, a climate policy, and a national security policy,” said a senior official from the Ministry of Mines.
With rising global demand and intensifying geopolitical competition over mineral resources, India’s proactive engagement in developing domestic capabilities could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable technology-led growth.
- READ MORE ON:
- Critical Minerals
- NCMM Outreach Forum
- G. Kishan Reddy
- Ministry of Mines
- Hindustan Copper
- RITES Limited
- Lithium
- Rare Earths
- Strategic Minerals
- Clean Energy
- Defence Preparedness
- Indian Mining Policy
- Circular Economy
- Mineral Processing
- G20 2025
- Atmanirbhar Bharat
- MoU
- Indigenous Technology
- Sustainable Mining
- Critical Mineral Mission India
ALSO READ
Mystery in the Mountains: CBI to Probe Engineer's Death
Tragic San Diego Crash: Music Industry Mourns Loss
China and Laos Deepen South-South Cooperation with Skills Development MoU
Pangkang Villagers Sign MoU for India's Largest Hydropower Project
ICIEC and NEXIM Sign MoU to Enhance Export Credit and Investment Support