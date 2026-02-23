Left Menu

Debate Over Royal Succession: Albanese Supports Removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supports the removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the British throne succession due to legal issues linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The UK government considers legislation to ensure he cannot become king, a stance also backed by the Australian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:26 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his support for plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession to the British throne. This follows recent developments tying Mountbatten-Windsor to a legal investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein.

The potential legislative move by the British government aims to ensure that Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth in line to the throne, could never ascend to kingship. This proposal has drawn attention from various Commonwealth nations, including Australia, where King Charles is also recognized as the monarch.

In a letter addressed to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Albanese emphasized the need for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the allegations. He affirmed that such serious charges have implications beyond the United Kingdom, reflecting on the shared constitutional history of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

