Threat Call Sparks Security Alert for Delhi CM
A death threat targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was made via an emergency helpline in Ghaziabad, leading to an urgent police investigation to identify the caller. The threat call, received on Dial 112, remains unresolved as police continue to seek the individual responsible.
A death threat against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta via an emergency helpline has prompted an urgent investigation by police. The call was received in Ghaziabad, leading authorities to actively trace the suspect.
The threat call was made during the night between Thursday and Friday, yet the identity of the caller remains unknown. Police immediately informed the Delhi Police Control Room after the call arrived on Dial 112.
An immediate response led them to Panchwati Colony, where the call was assumed to originate. However, officers were unable to contact the individual who dialed 112. Police have intensified their efforts, utilizing surveillance techniques to track down the suspect.
