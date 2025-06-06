Africa Corps to Stay in Mali Amid Wagner Departure

The Africa Corps, controlled by the Kremlin, announced it would maintain its presence in Mali after the departure of Russia's Wagner group. Wagner's exit marks the end of a 3-1/2 year mission fighting Islamist militants, after which the Africa Corps was established with support from Russia's Defence Ministry.

This transition follows a failed military mutiny involving Wagner's leaders. Reports indicate that 70-80% of the Africa Corps comprises former Wagner mercenaries. The paramilitary force is set to stabilize Mali's military authority without altering Russia's commitment to the region.

Amid Wagner's departure, the Africa Corps reassured its continued support for Mali's capital, Bamako. Despite recent violent attacks by insurgent groups, Russia's engagement in Mali is expected to shift toward training and equipping local forces, possibly reducing direct combat roles.