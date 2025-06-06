Left Menu

Africa Corps to Stay in Mali Amid Wagner Departure

The Africa Corps, a Kremlin-backed paramilitary group, will remain in Mali following the exit of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which spent 3-1/2 years fighting Islamist militants. Composed mainly of ex-Wagner fighters, the Africa Corps aims to uphold Russia's influence while focusing on support over direct combat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:10 IST
Africa Corps to Stay in Mali Amid Wagner Departure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Africa Corps, controlled by the Kremlin, announced it would maintain its presence in Mali after the departure of Russia's Wagner group. Wagner's exit marks the end of a 3-1/2 year mission fighting Islamist militants, after which the Africa Corps was established with support from Russia's Defence Ministry.

This transition follows a failed military mutiny involving Wagner's leaders. Reports indicate that 70-80% of the Africa Corps comprises former Wagner mercenaries. The paramilitary force is set to stabilize Mali's military authority without altering Russia's commitment to the region.

Amid Wagner's departure, the Africa Corps reassured its continued support for Mali's capital, Bamako. Despite recent violent attacks by insurgent groups, Russia's engagement in Mali is expected to shift toward training and equipping local forces, possibly reducing direct combat roles.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025