Africa Corps to Stay in Mali Amid Wagner Departure
The Africa Corps, a Kremlin-backed paramilitary group, will remain in Mali following the exit of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which spent 3-1/2 years fighting Islamist militants. Composed mainly of ex-Wagner fighters, the Africa Corps aims to uphold Russia's influence while focusing on support over direct combat.
This transition follows a failed military mutiny involving Wagner's leaders. Reports indicate that 70-80% of the Africa Corps comprises former Wagner mercenaries. The paramilitary force is set to stabilize Mali's military authority without altering Russia's commitment to the region.
This transition follows a failed military mutiny involving Wagner's leaders. Reports indicate that 70-80% of the Africa Corps comprises former Wagner mercenaries. The paramilitary force is set to stabilize Mali's military authority without altering Russia's commitment to the region.
Amid Wagner's departure, the Africa Corps reassured its continued support for Mali's capital, Bamako. Despite recent violent attacks by insurgent groups, Russia's engagement in Mali is expected to shift toward training and equipping local forces, possibly reducing direct combat roles.
