Deportation Dilemma: Abrego Garcia's Return to Face U.S. Charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, initially deported from Maryland during the Trump administration, is back in the U.S. to confront criminal charges. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed his extradition with the cooperation of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, following a federal indictment accusing Abrego Garcia of transporting illegal immigrants.

Abrego Garcia, who faces two criminal counts in Tennessee as per the indictment filed on May 21, is alleged to have been involved in a smuggling operation for almost a decade. His lawyer, Andrew Rossman, insists the U.S. judicial system must ensure due process despite accusations linking Abrego Garcia to the MS-13 gang, allegations that his legal team denies.

The Supreme Court ruled for Abrego Garcia's return, highlighting flaws in the deportation procedures. His deportation had previously ignored an immigration judge's safety concerns about gang persecution. As his indictment reveals further charges including illegal transport of firearms and narcotics, his case remains a focal point in U.S. political and legal debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)