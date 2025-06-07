Sweeping Reforms in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Lieutenant Governor Leads the Charge

The Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (Retired), has instituted significant reforms within the Revenue department, signaling a shift towards easing property registration procedures. Notably, the requirement for 'No Dues Certificate' and 'Non-Encumbrance Certificate' has been eliminated as of June 9, in an effort to promote ease of doing business.

The administration, under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, reasoned that the mandatory certificates were redundant, as revenue receipts are already verified during property registration. The decision, seen as a relief for the locals, aligns with practices in other states and union territories, eliminating the need for separate valuation certificates, with property value now determined strictly based on notified circle rates.

In addition, improvements in fuel distribution have been proposed, as ANIIDCO is authorized to open new petrol stations based on demand. Furthermore, responsibility for vessel surveys has been transferred from the Revenue Department to designated surveyors, following the implementation of the new Inland Vessels Act.