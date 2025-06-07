Actor-Politician G Krishnakumar Embroiled in Kidnapping and Extortion Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, a kidnapping and extortion case has been lodged against actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family. The complaint has been made by a female employee of his daughter Diya's business, alleging abduction and extortion. Conversely, Krishnakumar and Diya have countered with an embezzlement complaint against the employee.

The police, which have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) for the incidents, are meticulously evaluating the evidence submitted by both parties. Further steps will depend on findings, according to an officer at Museum police station.

Krishnakumar maintains that the accusations are a retaliatory act after they threatened legal action for embezzlement involving Rs 69 lakh, which they claim occurred while Diya could not supervise the business due to her pregnancy. He is confident that electronic evidence will substantiate his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)