Actor-Politician G Krishnakumar Embroiled in Kidnapping and Extortion Controversy

A police case of kidnapping and extortion has been filed against actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family, while a counter-embezzlement case has been lodged against the complainant. Krishnakumar claims to have evidence of the employee's wrongdoing and has reached out to authorities for intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:24 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a kidnapping and extortion case has been lodged against actor-politician G Krishnakumar and his family. The complaint has been made by a female employee of his daughter Diya's business, alleging abduction and extortion. Conversely, Krishnakumar and Diya have countered with an embezzlement complaint against the employee.

The police, which have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) for the incidents, are meticulously evaluating the evidence submitted by both parties. Further steps will depend on findings, according to an officer at Museum police station.

Krishnakumar maintains that the accusations are a retaliatory act after they threatened legal action for embezzlement involving Rs 69 lakh, which they claim occurred while Diya could not supervise the business due to her pregnancy. He is confident that electronic evidence will substantiate his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

