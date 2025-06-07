Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Nabanna: Civic Volunteer Dies in E-Rickshaw Accident

A woman civic volunteer named Nupur Chattopadhyay died after being hit by an e-rickshaw near the state secretariat Nabanna in West Bengal. The incident occurred while she was regulating traffic. The driver was arrested and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Nabanna: Civic Volunteer Dies in E-Rickshaw Accident
A woman civic volunteer in West Bengal, identified as Nupur Chattopadhyay, tragically lost her life after being struck by an e-rickshaw near Nabanna, the state secretariat, on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident occurred as Chattopadhyay was crossing the road in Howrah district. She was on duty, managing traffic and ensuring law and order when the battery-operated vehicle hit her, a popular transportation mode in the region.

According to Howrah Superintendent of Police Praveen Tripathi, Chattopadhyay, who hailed from Domjur, succumbed to her injuries around 2 pm despite being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. The e-rickshaw driver has been detained, and an official investigation is in place.

