Stray Dog with Newborn Sparks Investigation at Indore Hospital

A stray dog was discovered carrying a dead newborn near a government hospital's toilet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are investigating the situation after CCTV footage showed a teenage girl, possibly the mother, entering the toilet. The premature delivery and subsequent disappearance of the girl complicate the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:24 IST
A shocking incident unfolded at a government hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a stray dog was seen clutching a dead newborn near the hospital's toilet area. This incident has sparked a serious investigation by local authorities.

According to Dr. HR Verma, the hospital's in-charge, CCTV footage captured a teenage girl entering the toilet between 1:30 and 2:00 am, shortly after being admitted for abdominal pain. It is alleged that she may have given birth prematurely in the facility.

The newborn, believed to be stillborn, was reportedly taken by the stray until a security guard managed to retrieve the body. Both the hospital and police are actively probing the details of what occurred, attempting to trace the girl who left with an unidentified man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

