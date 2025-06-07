Left Menu

Grim Morning Walk: Two Lives Cut Short by Speeding Car

Two men, Subhash Singh Chauhan and Kamlesh Yadav, were killed by a speeding car during a morning walk in Rajnagar Extension. The car fled the scene, leaving Chauhan and Yadav fatally injured. Efforts are ongoing to identify the driver responsible for the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:17 IST
In a tragic incident, two men lost their lives while on a morning walk in Rajnagar Extension, police reported Saturday.

Residents Subhash Singh Chauhan, aged 57, and Kamlesh Yadav, aged 45, were fatally struck from behind by a speeding car. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident, confirmed ACP Nandgram Poonam Mishra.

Surveillance cameras captured the horrific accident, where Chauhan's head was severely injured by the car, and Yadav was thrown forcefully into a nearby pit. Responding quickly, the police arrived at the scene and transported the men to a hospital where they were declared dead. Authorities are now working diligently to trace the car's registration in a bid to apprehend the driver.

