Controversy Over Israel's Support for Armed Palestinian Groups in Gaza

Israel has allegedly been supporting armed Palestinian groups in Gaza as part of efforts to counter Hamas, sparking controversy. While Israel claims these groups help manage aid distribution, UN officials and aid workers accuse them of looting supplies. The situation highlights tensions over aid operations and control in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is reportedly backing armed Palestinian groups in Gaza to counter Hamas, a move that has stirred controversy and allegations from UN and aid organizations.

The Israeli-backed groups are accused of looting aid supplies, a charge that Israel denies, claiming the groups' role is solely to manage distribution.

This ongoing tension underscores challenges in Gaza's humanitarian efforts, with control over aid operations becoming a focal point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

